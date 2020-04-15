A federal judge launches a lawsuit regarding copyright vs. Josh Groban

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit for infringement of the copyright of the musician icelandic Jóhann Helgason against the person who composed “You Raise Me Up”, made popular by John Groban in 2003.

In 2018, Jóhann Helgason, a singer-songwriter well known in Reykjavik, Iceland, has filed a complaint alleging that, in fact, “You Raise Me Up” had been ripped off in “Söknuður”, written by Helgason in 1977.

In an effort to plead the case, Helgason has hired Judith Finell – the musicologist who helped the estate of Marvin Gaye to get a verdict of several million dollars on the creators of “Blurred Lines” Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams – and has published an English version of “Söknuður. ” (Edgar Smári has sung the cover; the original was written and performed in icelandic.)

The original version of “You Raise Me Up”, for its part, has been composed by the singer-Norwegian composer Rolf Løvland in 2002. (He released the song with his group in two parts, the Secret Garden.) Countless artists have recorded their own versions of the track, which was again put forward by Josh Groban in 2003.

The u.s. district judge Andre Birotte Jr. disputed the reports of Finell and, in turn, the case itself. These reports did not describe the principles and the methodology reliable,” according to the folder Birotte Jr., making them “unreliable, unnecessary and unacceptable”. The judge Birotte Jr. also presented is a dispute on technical, point-by-point, relating to the matter and the similarities alleged between “You Raise Me Up” and “Söknuður”.

This dismissal very publicized is the last of a series of recent court decisions against artists and musicians alleging a violation of the copyright law.

Last month, a federal judge has overturned the verdict of 2.8 million dollars for violation of the copyright law that a jury had imposed on Katy Perry, the player of 35 years would have stolen the rapper christian Flame during the creation of “Dark Horse”.

At the beginning of march, Digital Music News was the first to report that the prosecution for a violation of the copyright of Ariana Grande “7 rings” could be referred to the tribunal. And in February, a judge ruled that the sampling of Drake’s “Jimmy Smith Rap” in “Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2” was a fair use.

To help fans through the crisis of the coronavirus, Josh Groban will accept requests for songs on social networks; it will perform (and record) the selected works in the shower.