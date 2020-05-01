A film The Division expected to be on Netflix with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain

© Ubisoft



During its conference at E3 2019, Ubisoft reported extensively on entertainment outside of video games. In fact, the French studio has never hidden its ambition to bring its franchises to the cinema. Thus, after Prince of Persia or Assassin’s Creed, it will be the turn of The Division to become emancipated.

A cast of high-flying to strive for success

The project of a film around The Division turning for a moment. After having discussed at length the DLC that will be arriving soon for the second installment released this year, the firm has expressed openly on this feature film still very mysterious. What is certain is thatUbisoft has put the small dishes in the great, and the project seems to be very ambitious !

Thus, it is on Netflix that The Division out a date still unknown. The film will be directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) and will be able to count on a cast prestigious made up of Jessica Chastain (Interstellar, Only on March…) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Prince of Persia, The Secret of Brokeback Mountain, Everest…).

A faithful adaptation to the game ?

For the moment, Netflix has not issued thata small synopsis in the meantime the first pictures :” In the near future, a virus spread through bank notes on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions of people. A group of civilians trained to act in case of extreme emergency is deployed in order to save what remains of the city “.

The film will be based on the scenario of the first video game that also took place in New York. This is all we know at the present time on this production. In the meantime, you can read our summary of the conference Ubisoft at E3 2019 at this address.

Source : The Verge