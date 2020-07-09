A film with Jesus réimaginé in lesbian woman controversy

A petition is circulating to avoid at all costs the output of this full length film called blasphemous, where Paris Jackson embodies a contemporary version and the queer Christ.

Recently, a new project of film holders. It starts at the beginning of the year, Dress it is an independent film directed by Janell Shirtcliff, which is already the christian communities to the back. And for a good reason, revisits the figure of Jesus to imagine that as a young lesbian woman, embodied by Paris Jackson – yes, the daughter of the late king of pop.

It was not necessary for a petition to be launched to derail the project, which still has no distributor for the moment. “A new hollywood film that is a blasphemy that is supposed to come out soon, showing Jesus as a lesbian woman written by Vivian, the instigator of this petition. Please, let us awaken and sensitize the population about the hatred christianophobe who is spreading these days, but that is for a third reason, accepted and praised by society “. For the moment, picks up more than 300,000 signatories opposed to the theatrical release of the controversial film.

However, the creator of the petition has been forced to clarify his position. “The synopsis of the movie does not mention that Jesus is a lesbian, but the character is played by a lesbian woman evokes she. Sorry for the confusion. It is always wrong and is an attack on Jesus, The become a fetish and a movie “. An update once more incorrect, since Paris Jackson does not identify as a lesbian.

Presented as a thriller, Dress they detail the adventures of a young fêtarde with a fetish for Jesus, who is forced to pretend to be a nun after that the traffic of drugs has derailed. Rather subversive about the role, the film is particularly LGBT-friendly in their casting. In addition to Paris Jackson which is rare, and, Bella Thorne plays the main role and is openly pansexuelle. The dummy trans Andreja Pejic is also a part of the distribution.

Photo credit : Photos Voltage