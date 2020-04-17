a final scene alternative for Scarlett in the Avengers Endgame

A sequence alternative with most of the action was filmed by the brothers Russo. It arrived today on the net.
We see Black Widow and Hawkeye with the forces of Thanos on Vormir.
Struck several times, Black Widow collapses but manages to save one last time Hawkeye before you jump into the void.
More action-packed than the one present in the film, this sequence does not, however, the same emotional power according to the brothers Russo.
The site Dark Horizons remember in the beginning it was Hawkeye who was to be sacrificed. But the scenario changed after that many female voices in the team of Avengers Endgame are made to hear to request that we not fly, this time with the Black Widow.
We will soon be Hawkeye at the helm of his own series Disney+.
