On Thursday, Edouard Philippe took the floor to announce the final details of the déconfinement scheduled for 11 may this year in France. The minister of the Transition, ecological and solidarity-based Elizabeth Terminal has announced the measures taken to facilitate the implementation of the actions barriers in the public transport. “The wearing of a mask general public will be mandatory for users 11 years and older and staff in contact with the public including in the train stations”, she first said, before clarifying that the State and local government would be distributing masks to people who would not have been able to obtain. In contrast, attention : “The absence of a port mask may be the subject of verbalization, therefore, a fine of 135 euros, as well as access to a TGV without a reservation or the use of public transport in the Ile de France in the peak hours outside of the grounds”, she said.

How has the government prepared the ground…

For several weeks, the ministers prepare the French at this déconfinement through dozens of ads and then distilled over the course of their interventions. Jean-Michel Blanquer is thus expressed early enough on the progressive reopening of schools when Christophe Castaner and the secretary of State for Tourism have moderated the enthusiasm of the French on the future summer holidays. The bars and restaurants, which will remain closed on 11 may, expect announcements from the government, no doubt at the end

