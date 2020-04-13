A first image Timothée Chalamet in Dune , by Denis Villeneuve

The american actor takes over the role of Paul Atreides, played by Kyle MacLachlan in the first version of the film, directed by David Lynch and released in 1984.

The young man, who is part of a family that is prosperous and powerful, will leave her comfortable planet Caladan to reach Arrakis, the planet from the most dangerous of the universe, to ensure its future, that of his family and of his people.

In the interview granted to Vanity Fair, Timothée Chalamet explains that he was very interested in the fact that his character is not looking for the adventure. He thinks that it will be a kind of young general who will study the strength and leadership of his father before he becomes an adult and takes responsibility, at least a decade later , says the young actor.

In addition Timothée Chalamet, revealed by the film Call Me by Your Namethe distribution of Dune is made up of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The dream of Denis Villeneuve

The screenplay, signed by Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, based on the novel of Frank Herbert of the same name, written in 1965.

The novel of Herbert occupies the thoughts of Denis Villeneuve since his teenage years : I have images that haunt me for almost 35 years. This will be the movie of my life he revealed during an interview granted to Variety in 2017.

The artistic direction of Dune is assumed by the Patrice Vermette, whose name will also be in the credits of the next film filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu.

The movie should always come out in December 2020.