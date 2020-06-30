A first Juno award for Alexandra Stréliski

Alexandra Stréliski has won the award for instrumental Album of the year, while Alessia’s Face has been the artist of most of the prizewinners during the JUNO awards broadcast, in the year 2020.

Containment requires, the biggest night in canadian music industry will be held virtually on Monday.

The gala lasted a little more than 90 minutes, and Juno were distributed at a historical rate, with 42 trophies will be given.

This is Alessia’s Face, 23-year-old, who shone the most, winning three statuettes, including Album of the year, pop Album of the year and Songwriter of the year by The Loaves of Growth.

The pianist Alexandra Stréliski has won his first Juno award for instrumental Album of the year with Inscape. She was also nominated for the Juno for Album of the year and one of the Revelation of the year.

Dominique Fils-Aime has won the award for vocal jazz Album of the year for Stay Tuned ! while Jacques Kuba-Séguin walked away with the statuette for the jazz Album of the year by The migration.

For his part, Vincent Roberge, alias Praise, has won the award for francophone Album of the year.

Other highlights include Shawn Mendes, a two-time winner, who has been chosen as the Artist of the year. Misshis duet with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, has earned the title of the Single of the year, becoming the first artist to win this award for three consecutive years.

Singer Avril Lavigne has charmed the public choice award, which is decided by the spectators, for the second consecutive year and third time in his career.

The ceremony Monday was also imbued with a sense of social urgency.

Some speakers pointed to the need to make more space for the artists, the black, indigenous and other minority groups.

The host of CBC Radio’s Odario Williams, who is also a member of the collective of hip-hop, Grand Analog, has mentioned several of the shortcomings of the Juno awards.

He noted that it took 15 years after the first ceremony in 1970, before the artists of soul and reggae are included in the list of categories, so that it was only in 1991 that the first recording award rap award was given to Maestro Fresh Wes.

“I have to thank the artists, black canadians and aboriginal 70’s, 80’s and 90’s who are true pioneers in the growth of our musical landscape,” he said, referring to the Freedom of the Silver was the first black woman to win a Juno award in 1985.

Although the organizers of the gala have made efforts to improve diversity in the past few years, president Allan Reid acknowledged that there is still much to do.