a first line of cosmetics and makeup for Kanye West ?

Kanye West could invite them into your bathroom in the coming months through its brand Yeezy.

After the music and fashion, the american rapper is interested in the world of beauty and you have made a request for filing of a trademark for Yeezy in this category, reports women’s Wear Daily (WWD) – confirmation of the information from TMZ.

The famous rapper is not made in the middle of the measure, as this future of the brand must offer the makeup including lipsticks, makeup or even mascara, but also care for the face, body and hair, masks, scrubs, cleansers and creams. This wide range may be complemented by perfumeshygiene products such as deodorants and toothpastes, and even fragrances. A whole program.

There are many personalities that are keeping the cosmetics industry. Within the family Kardashian-Jenner, include Kim Kardashian West, wife of Kanye, who launched his brand KKW Beauty in 2017, and Kylie Jenner, sister-in-law, who founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.