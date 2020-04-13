A first photo of Timothy Chalamet in the Dune Denis Villeneuve

The first photo featuring Timothée Chalamet in the new adaptation of Dune has been unveiled. The young actor, star of Call Me By Your Namewon the role of Paul Atréides in this highly anticipated film signed by Denis Villeneuve – a role already portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan in the Dune David Lynch, released in the 1980s.
The brand-new image has been shared exclusively by the Vanity Fair american. There is Paul Atréides prepare to leave his peaceful life and his home planet Caladan, before joining the inhospitable as Arrakis, indicates the site.
A cast of stars
Adaptation of a science-fiction novel, signed by Frank Herbert, and released in 1965, Dune tells the adventures of Paul Atréides on the desert planet Arrakis. When his family is betrayed, the young man enters into rebellion to restore his honor.
Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Munich) and Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange), is already the author of two feature-length films, science fiction, First contact and Blade Runner 2049. The quebec filmmaker’s ambition was to make his Dune “a Star Wars for adults”.
In addition to Timothy Chalamet, the film has cast Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.