A first teaser sublime to the SF series Foundation

This is without a doubt the most beautiful trailer you will see this summer, or even this year. Apple has taken advantage of his last Keynote to unveil the first images of Foundationthe adaptation of the series of the cycle of river and worship, written by Isaac Asimov. To view the trailer, Apple confirms its ambitions very high for this great work of literature of the SF, including the trailer flatters the retina with spectacular plans and the special effects are simply sublime. After See it has been used by Jason Momoa, Foundation it should be clearly become the most expensive of the american giant.

The adaptation of the trilogy has been entrusted to David S. Goyer (The Knight Of The Night), and Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer), with the participation of Robyn Asimov, the son of the novelist. If the story is revealed in the trailer is pretty absconse, fans Chernobyl and The Terror will have noticed the presence of Jared Harris in a pivotal role. We know that the cast also includes Lee Pace (Halt and catch fire), Laura Birn (The Innocent), Terrence Mann (Sense8) and the young actors of Cassian Bilton, Leah Harvey and Lou Llobell.

The court official of the series is resumed in the scheme of the structure of the Foundation original. In the very distant future, when humans have abandoned the Earth for several millennia, a galactic Empire has been created around the milky way. Its purpose is to save humanity, the reconstruction of the civilization in the new world. But Hari Seldon, the inventor of the psychohistoire, a science that is based on statistics, predicts the collapse next to this new company, and of several centuries of the violence of the barbarians in the next.