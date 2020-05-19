A first title revealed for the next album of Lady Gaga

Bruno Tummers is back this January 28 on the new album of Lady Gaga for his chronicle of music in The “8/9”. A first preview has been posted on the social networks, titled “Stupid Love”. Bruno you discover.

Since several weeks there is talk of a new album Lady Gaga who would be in the year 2020.

“She had advertised on tv in the show ofOprah Winfrey. This album was also confirmed by her record company, Universal” ad Bruno Tummers. He adds : “there is a very long time that we no longer had news of Lady Gaga with a true original album”.

In fact, the last recordings of the singer are those appearing on the soundtrack to the film A Star Is Born. His last album dates back over four years with Joanne.

Now, Lady Gaga marked his return with a first song broadcast on the internet in the meantime this new hard drive. Bruno says : “The single has been leaked “as if by chance” on the networks, and we find the same on Google a pouch with Stupid Lovethe title of this single, cover art that looks”official. You can listen to a first excerpt in this column.