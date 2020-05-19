A first title revealed for the next album of Lady Gaga

The 91st Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals – © Frazer Harrison – AFP
Bruno Tummers is back this January 28 on the new album of Lady Gaga for his chronicle of music in The “8/9”. A first preview has been posted on the social networks, titled “Stupid Love”. Bruno you discover.
Since several weeks there is talk of a new album Lady Gaga who would be in the year 2020.
“She had advertised on tv in the show ofOprah Winfrey. This album was also confirmed by her record company, Universal” ad Bruno Tummers. He adds : “there is a very long time that we no longer had news of Lady Gaga with a true original album”.
In fact, the last recordings of the singer are those appearing on the soundtrack to the film A Star Is Born. His last album dates back over four years with Joanne.
Now, Lady Gaga marked his return with a first song broadcast on the internet in the meantime this new hard drive. Bruno says : “The single has been leaked “as if by chance” on the networks, and we find the same on Google a pouch with Stupid Lovethe title of this single, cover art that looks”official. You can listen to a first excerpt in this column.
A return to the sources ?
Bruno Tummers said curious of the outcome of the album, following the success with its participation in the film Bradley Cooper : “It is still a challenge because the original soundtrack of A Star Is Born there were two tubes on it, it was 6 million copies sold and it was in a completely different style. Will she get back on the side very extravagant or well in this side a little more discrete as in A Star Is Born ?”
Difficult to say, even if this song Stupid Lovesuggests a return to a pop-crazy, this is what nuance columnist : “at the same time, it has always alternated the two sides also. A few years ago, she had made an album in duet with the crooner Tonny Bennett where she took over the headlines of the jazz and Lady Gaga we had proved that it was really a very great singer”.
What do we know about the other on this new album ? Bruno reveals some information : “It would have been done by the French DJ Madeon. He had already worked with Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding. The album would arrive in February”.
It may, in any case, as another title is released quite quickly and this time, officially by the singer : “as the first title was a leak, it is going to have to maybe send another single to radio” said the chronicler.