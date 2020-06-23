A first trailer for Superman : the Man of Tomorrow

This summer, DC launched its next animated film, Superman : the Man of Tomorrowthe style is very different, and here is a first trailer.

A young Clark learning to become the Man of Tomorrow

As you can see in this video, the story will be as Clark Kent there is still an internship at the Daily Planet. The young man learns to become a journalist, but also a super-hero and he already has to do. He will have to face the mercenary Wolf as well as Parasite. Fortunately, you can count on the support of Martian Manhunter.

We remind you that the voice cast brings together Darren Criss (Glee, American Crime Story) in the role of Superman, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Heroes) in Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, Baywatch) in Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.) in Parasite, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy) in Wolf, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3) Martian Manhunterand Neil Flynn (The Middle, Scrubs), and Bellamy Young (Scandal) in Jonathan and Martha Kent.

Superman : the Man of Tomorrow is achieved by the Chris Palmer (Voltron) and written by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman). It will be available on Blu-ray and digital later this summer.