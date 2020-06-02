a first X-Men back in WandaVision ?

The series WandaVision could be the first solution to introduce the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the information of Murphys Multiverse, Evan Peters would have signed up for a secret role in the series Disney+.

Pietro Maximoff back in the MCU ?

You know the X-Men have been absent from the MCU up to now for problems with rights, but the redemption of the FOX will soon get things moving. The X-Men are going to have a dedicated movie in the MCU, but they could well be introduced sooner than we think. We announced that the series WandaVision and that the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be linked, stories of the multiverse would be the perfect opportunity to introduce the mutants. Today a rumor goes in this direction, according to the information of Murphys Multiverse, Evan Peters would have signed up for a secret role in WandaVision.

Evan Peters is not a stranger to movies of super-hero, it is he who embodies Quicksilver in the movies X-Men since Days of Future Past. The actor was also in libra to interpret the same character in Avengers : Age of Ultronbut Marvel Studios and Disney have finally chosen Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Quicksilver in the MCU didn’t last long, he died at the end ofAvengers 2but Evan Peters could very well take its place. By introducing parallel dimensions, Quicksilver could well mark his return and pick up the X-Men in the MCU.

Murphys Multiverse announced that Evan Peters was hired last year and he shot all his scenes. The source is not known if the actor will resume his role of Quicksilver, but it will be alive and well in a key role. Evan Peters could very well pass from one universe to the other and interpret a completely new character as Chris Evans had done in the passing of the Human Torch in The Fantastic 4 to Captain America for the MCU, but from our side we hope that’s well in the role of Pietro Maximoff he will be back. Also, as a reminder, Wanda and Pietro were brother and sister, landing Quicksilver in WandaVision would make sense.

It will still be a little wait before you know the truth, WandaVision for the moment is still scheduled for the end of the year on Disney+.