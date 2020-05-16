A former bodyguard of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian describes her experience

Steve Stanulis, a bodyguard by profession, has worked for Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Harrelson and Robert Downey Jr. But his experience with the family’s West has left a bitter taste. Licensed by Kanye in 2016 at the Met Gala, the rapper had accused Steve Stanulis to have hit Kim Kardashian West. A charge that the body guard has always refuted. Four years after, Steve Stanulis was entrusted to the podcast Hollywood Raw the “rules ridiculous” imposed by Kanye West according to him.

From its first day, things would have turned to vinegar. Kanye West would have “done delusions, and delusions” because Stanulis did not know what floor to go in a lift. The bodyguard continues his volley of criticism in a confident : “He wanted me to stay 10 steps behind him in the street,” says Stanulis. “So, obviously, if someone needs to come in and do something, at the moment I’m trying to rush me and stop it, it’s already happened,” he says. The bodyguard also claims that Kanye and Kim warn the paparazzi to each of their output. “There is no way that [les paparazzi] do not be called,” said Stanulis, who insists : “every time they leave, all these people know it. There is certainly, someone who calls in advance”. Steve Stanulis is all the same to underline : “This is just my opinion”. Not sure that his mere “opinion,” pleasing to the couple West.

