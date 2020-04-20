A former teammate of Ibrahimovic in the MLS revealed a moment of fury in the Swedish with the campus: “I will Kill the first of you to tell me something”

The great players have something more than talent and ambition. Those who were companions of large stars tend to emphasize the hunger for glory that they have many of them and even several have started their decline when that urge to succeed is off. One of the athletes of today that stands out most in this aspect is Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho currently defends the colors of Milan, but until last season he was in The Los Angeles Galaxy.
It was at this club where he coincided with Joao Pedro, Portuguese player who this week spoke with the daily Record of his country and revealed intimacies about how it was the Swedish in the locker room of the team in MLS. While highlighting the performance of the scorer, also had an unknown episode that denotes what was the purpose of the former Barcelona and Manchester United in the united States.
Ibra he spent two years in Los Angeles and when he arrived had warned him that came to make history, that is why I wanted his companions to be required to the maximum. He told Peter, after a tough loss 3-2 to the Houston Dynamo that left them 13th in the standings, the front exploded in the locker room: “He said, ‘If you’re going to come here to go to the beach or a stroll through Hollywood, just name it. I have 300 million in my account, an island, I don’t need this for anything. The first thing that I say something, I will kill you‘”.
That phrase, which left the locker room in silence was devastating to many and it made clear that the striker wanted to win titles, he did not care for the money. Though unable to win any trophy, itself held 53 goals in 58 matchesa figure actually amazing for a player of more than 35 years.
After two seasons in the MLS, Ibrahimovic he returned to Europe and promptly to Italy to join Milan, where he is campaigning today, but for the suspension of the season due to the pandemic coronavirus opened up the possibility of retreat for the attacker is 38 years old.