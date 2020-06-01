A “French House” influencers opens its doors in Paris

From 29 to 31 may, nine influencers will gather in Paris for a creative weekend where they multiply the challenges and choreographies viral, on the model of the “Hype House” in the United States.

The influencer Rafael Caplan, who has 1.5 million fans on the TikTok, will, with others, part of the project / Screenshot Instagram Rafael Caplan

Nine young influencers will find themselves in a villa suburbs to propel their profiles on TikTok and Instagram, on the model of the “Hype house” which brings the american stars of social networks.

From Friday 29 may to Sunday 31 may, Rafael Caplan (1.5 million fans on TikTok), Maxime Skye (640 000) or “Louisergt” (373 000) were invited by their agent to a first creative weekend, where they multiply the challenges and choreographies viral, in these videos are limited to 60 seconds. “In terms of benefits, one will decide to settle all together at the back to school”, said on Wednesday, may 27, their agent, Imhotep Olympio, 18 years.

Several of these “collab houses,” bringing together the creators of YouTube, and Instagram have formed in recent years in the United States. From December 2019, the Hype House makes a splash on the TikTok with twenty members, among the biggest stars of the network, teens Charli D’amelio, Chase Hudson and Addison Rae.

“No alcohol”

Each creator agrees by contract to pay the agency a percentage of what it earns via its partnerships. “As soon as one brings together many artists under a single roof, it attracts more audience”, highlights Imhotep Olympio.

Three of the participants are minors, there will be “no alcohol, no drugs, no boyfriends”said the agent. “It is for work, for that this is conducive to creativity”.

Since the announcement of the project on Sunday, supported by its members, the group @thefrenchhouseparis has already won 150 000 fans on Instagram and 300,000 on TikTok.

The social network of the chinese group ByteDance, already very popular among young people, has exploded during the containment, attracting such celebrities as Jennifer Lopez or Justin Bieber. Bytedance has placed at the head of TikTok Kevin Mayer, the former head of the platforms of streaming Disney (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+).

