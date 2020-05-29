A Gatinois has directed the latest music video of Katy Perry | Arts | Law

Mais a second music video appeared on may 26. This one, shot in animation, is the work of the studio Vallée Duhamel, founded in Montreal by the Gatinois Julien Vallée and his partner Eve Duhamel.

And it is all that there is more official, says the director.

The team of Katie Perry approached us at the beginning of the pandemic, because they wanted to produce an animated film for the excerpt; they were saying that they would perhaps not be able to turn the images live”, recounts Julien Vallée, in an interview with The Right.

“Finally, she had the authorization to shoot a few images during the confinement, so she took the opportunity to make a video with Liza Voloshin, who is one of his great friends. They have turned out, in the nature, surrounded by daisies [marguerites]in observing the sanitary rules. And they continue to disseminate this video tour of how guerilla warfare, because there’s nothing that sells better than her face was her and her face. But the clip official, at the outset, it is us.”

The bodyguard of Katy Perry has asked the studio to add the lyrics of the song at the bottom of the song, to make the lyrics video official: “like that, they have two video, and they make of a stone two-hit!” launches the Gatinois, absolutely not bitter nor jealous.

“Colossal work”

“We had five weeks to do everything, so that this work would have had to take ten or eleven, in normal times. it was pretty huge!” says Julien Vallée.

His film is composed of 32 scenes. “Each 24-hour period, it was necessary to present a complete scene, if we wanted to comply with the deadline.” The montreal studio has been hired as the director. In this capacity, he was responsible for “thinking, the creative aspect and establish the visual style”

The duo has had to deal with the time difference, working with an animation studio based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and two production studios, meanwhile, established in Los Angeles and Amsterdam.