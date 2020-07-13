A gay romance in “The Old Guard”: how Netflix is revolutionizing the action movie

Too often macho and hétéronormé, the genre of the action of the film is never exemplary in terms of the representation of the LGBT+. But that was before the sweet revolution The Old Guard.

With Netflix, you know the old song. Each month, the giant of the transmission of the flooding of their subscriber content, and at the end do not know what movie, series or documentary to watch. To avoid this obstacle, so many things to tell you : The Old Guardthe new feature of the platform landed on 10 July, is a must-see for lovers of action movies.

Adapted from the comic book titled written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard traces the misfortunes of the tumultuous of a group of mercenaries of some individuals. They are strategic, trained in the best techniques of combat… but still, above all, of immortal beings. Until proven otherwise, and here is where things get difficult. When a business man wormy is determined to make them the guinea pigs for the science, Andy (played by Charlize Theron) and his cronies go on the offensive.

Entertainment predictable, but with success

On paper, this new acquisition of Netflix has everything that an action movie in the grand tradition of the genre, with a clash very dichotomously between good and evil. And in reality… in reality, it is an action movie classic in its storytelling. During a period of 2 hours, The Old Guard check the boxes as necessary to belong to this type considers nag : scenes of the bloody struggle of the shovel, an antagonist little (or not) of the range, heroes larger-than-life moral values inspiring although binary. It is all there.

And surprisingly, the sauce lasts. For the little that we may make abstraction of the dimension of the already omnipresent in the pleasure of vision, The Old Guard it turns out to be a good entertainment. Among the strengths of this film, it is impossible not to mention care significant given to the special effects, the choreography of the fight and, above all, the makeup, the more true that nature. These aspects compensate for a photograph or more soft, or the least bit innovative.

A gay couple in the front of the stage

But it is especially in the duration of the visibility that the film becomes interesting. Historically, the action movie is not considered to be the most friendly . You have to do is to have a great look at the greatest franchise of action in order to give faith of its DNA is very, very straight, with a sub-text to be putting on a pedestal all the features of masculinity. In The Old Guardthese platitudes a little too much reducers go by the way. The departure of Jason Statham and other Dwayne Johnson, is Charlize Theron that leads here to the dance. It invokes the same iron fist as his former character in Mad Max: Fury Road, to appropriate an identity in the intersection of the codes of masculinity and femininity.

But this is not the only point where the film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights) is a progressive. Among his troop of mercenaries, immortal, The Old Guard includes Joe and Nicky, respectively played by Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) and Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden). These two are the only couple in the film. But the work does not stop there, and includes a scene of declaration of love is unforgettable, is usually entrusted to a heterosexual couple.

You know for centuries, Joe and Nicky have never ceased to love and to keep alive the flame of their relationship. It is this that explains the first of the two soldiers on the bad guys who have kidnapped half way through the movie – this is not a big loot, given that the passage in question has been released by Netflix upstream of the exit. This scene, symbolic, something similar to the lesson of the education and the know how to live in a genre that has never really been conducive to a representation of as is supposed.

Finally, and perhaps without being aware of it, The Old Guard dézingue the perception of partiality in public of the romances are homosexual. Here, Joe and Nicky are in a relationship very long, but mostly solid and supposedly monogamous. A vision to be the opposite of the image often given to gay men, who are presented as carefree and reluctant to all the fasteners. In order to have a representation as benevolent, especially in an action movie, which flirts with the hollywood blockbuster, has a bit of something revolutionary.

Must see The Old Guard it is available on Netflix from the 10th of July 2020.