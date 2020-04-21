A global festival of musicians confined this weekend

Hours and hours of concerts by musicians confined to their homes, live in the world! This is the “One World: Together at Home” (One world: together at home).

This weekend, the organization Global Citizen and Lady Gaga offer a music festival that pretty huge. You can see more than five hours of concerts confined with the biggest stars: Alicia Keys, Angela, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Hozier, Shawn Mendes, Usher, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Pharrel Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga…

Support the World Health Organization

The objective of this concert giant is to support the medical staff in its work against the covid-19 everywhere in the world. Testimonies of health workers and patients or former patients affected by the covid-19 will be offered throughout the program. The organizers are also asking companies and big fortunes to give money to the World Health Organization to assist it in its actions against the pandemic of covid-19. WHO provides the equipment, drugs and medicines to the poorest countries mainly, and supports scientific research to find a cure or a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The festival will be broadcast live this Saturday 18 April from 20 h on the Web: Youtube, social networks… and the site france.tv . You will then see, in particular, on france.tv.