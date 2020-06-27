A group of young nigerians made the buzz by recreating the trailer for Tyler Rake

His remake was so pleased that they were invited to the premiere of Tyler Rake 2 by the brothers Russo.

A truck like a Ferrari, a couple of cars and a helicopter plastic miniatures and a good dose of imagination. He does not have to allow Ikorodu Wooda group of young friends of nigeria, to recreate, shot by shot, the trailer electric Tyler Rake – the greatest success of Netflix to this day. Posted on Twitter on the 24th of June last, the video of a little more than two minutes, immediately the rumor is approaching 10 million views and 500 000 likes on the social network of the blue bird.

“We really like this movie and hope that Chris Hemsworth and Netflix will be able to see this remake”tweet the actors and directors in the grass. Very quickly, the video made with the on-board equipment has been retweetée by the film’s star and by the platform, but also by the the brothers Russo (the producer of the film and stage directors ofAvengers : Endgame). “This is amazing!!! We would like to receive at the premiere of Tyler Rake 2… Contact with us and we’ll send it to you !”his tweet, much to the delight of the apprentices to the filmmakers.

The Ikorodu Wood therefore, it will be able to attend, in the company of the cast of the film, the world premiere of the blockbuster. If the production of this second installment would have been a good start, there is no date for the beginning of the session and / or the release of the film has not yet been advanced by Netflix. From what we know, Chris Hemsworth will resume the role of brave mercenary.

Below you will also find other videos made by Ikorodu Wood :

