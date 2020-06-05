A growing list of artists sign an open letter to reduce expenses police: Dancing Astronaut

by: Josh Stewart

An open letter urging the dismantling of the police forces across the country is gaining ground in the music industry, having already obtained the signatures of players such as Steve Aoki, Common, The Weeknd and John Legend.

The letter was written by the member co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, and finally made three requests to the officials of local municipalities across the country.

Vote no to all increases in the budgets of the police services Vote yes to cut spending and the budgets of the police services Vote yes to increase spending on health care, education, and community-based programs that ensure our security.

In addition to highlighting the problems of racial injustices, the letter also notes the need to increase the health resources available to Blacks across the country. A typical example is that the members of the black community are two times more likely to die of COVID-19 in the United States. Other notable names to have signed the open letter are Natalie Portman, Chris Martin, Brie Larson, and Jane Fonda. Read and sign the full letter here.

Via: Marketwatch

Featured Image: Johnny Silvercloud

