a guest of Sud Radio stolen and assaulted in vivo, “an unheard-of violence” (VIDEO)

Powerful scene in the South of the Radio ! This Friday, July 10, the team of Valerie Expert is invited to the guests via video-conference in order to respond to the violence that affects France today. If the radio program was followed, peacefully his course, the atmosphere is quickly tarnished. In fact, Najwa The Haïté (assistant to the Mayor of the new council of the city of Evry and a former communications officer with Manuel Valls) has suddenly been interrupted by an individual who attempted to enter by force in the house where she was. As you can see in the video below, dr. in public law, was brutally thrown to try to scare the attacker by shouting in front of his eyes to the astonishment of their partners.

A little later in the show, her regular Time of The professionals has been recontactée by the presenter of the Radio South. Still under the shock of this gesture sudden and violent, he explained his misfortune. “I’m really sorry but it has happened to me some crazy things. A young man that I saw was shattered and my door, which was closed, with blows of the hammer and the feet. This has been of unprecedented violence, he stole my bag and my laptop. There was talk of riff-raff and there’s a guy that came with me,” she said, breathless.

The reporter tried to understand the reasons and the details of the assault to Najwa The Haïté. “It is mind-boggling.

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

Passengers (Netflix) : “Nothing sexy”, “Embarrassing”… Chris Pratt talks about his sex scene with Jennifer Lawrence

Agent Carter (Disney+) : what would have happened in season 3 ? Hayley Atwell has her little idea…

Amazing Talent : surprise, surprise ! Here is the name of the one who will replace David Ginola to the filing of the issuance of M6…

His casting for the Loft, with its passage in the First kisses, of his illustrious ancestor… 5 information you never realized that you can be in Faustine Bollaert !

Charlize Theron injured on the set of the Old Guard (Netflix) : “I had to undergo several surgical interventions”

“data-reactid=”25″>Passengers (Netflix) : “Nothing sexy”, “Embarrassing”… Chris Pratt talks about his sex scene with Jennifer Lawrence

Agent Carter (Disney+) : what would have happened in season 3 ? Hayley Atwell has her little idea…

Amazing Talent : surprise, surprise ! Here is the name of the one who will replace David Ginola to the filing of the issuance of M6…

His casting for the Loft, with its passage in the First kisses, of his illustrious ancestor… 5 information you never realized that you can be in Faustine Bollaert !

Charlize Theron injured on the set of the Old Guard (Netflix) : “I had to undergo several surgical interventions”