A Guide to filming safely to revive the film industry

Baptized “The Working Safely During COVID-19 in Film and High-end TV Drama Production“the guide is the fruit of more than three weeks of extensive thought by professionals of the entertainment industry to be able to restart the machine. Rules that remain, however, not compulsory, but reassuring as well for the government and for the film crews.

“The Batman“with Robert Pattinson and “Jurassic World: Dominion“with Chris Pratt could well resume their shooting. The United Kingdom intends to relaunch the filming on its territory rapidly, despite the pandemic of Covid-19. To cope with the crisis hitting the industry of film and television, the british government and health organizations have agreed on a set of rules to follow to be able to resume production safely. As a reminder, the filming of several series such as “Sex Education“and “The Witcher“as well as films highly anticipated as “The Batman“and “Jurassic World: Dominion“had to suspend production in mid-march.

Developed by the British Film Commission and British Film Institute, the guide called “Working Safely During COVID-19 in Film and High-end TV Drama Production that one could translate by “Working safely during the COVID 19 in the film and television production” has been developed to help protect the crew of risks related to the new coronavirus. If these rules are not mandatory, they are strongly recommended to ensure safe working conditions and thus get the permissions to reassure the production studios.

Among the many rules, the teams will have to follow a health and safety training on the Covid-19, testing, and be tested, to comply with the distancing physics, use of the airlines complying with social distancing, reducing the number of people present on the sets, limit meetings and filming the crowd… Initially consisting of 27 pages (and now 44 pages), the document was unveiled in early may before being reworked during three weeks of intensive by the studios, as well as all other sectors of the industry. A necessity for the professionals of the entertainment as the movie industry and the tv employs 166.200, according to the figures reported by Ben Roberts, chief executive of the British Film Institute.

The company Screenskillsspecializing in the film industry and television in the United Kingdom, will implement as early as July of free training to learn how to properly apply these new rules, said The Hollywood Reporter. In France, a guide to recommendations of the health security for the activities of audiovisual production for film and advertising has been unveiled in may by committees of hygiene, safety and working conditions (CHSCT) of audiovisual productions and cinema.