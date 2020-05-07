A Harry Potter series would be in development at Warner Bros.

Time taking minimum risk forces, the u.s. studios are taking advantage of the advent of platforms of streaming to extend their big franchises on the small screen : Disney Star Wars, Amazon with The Lord of the rings, Netflix with The chronicles of Narnia… Among these blockbusters cults and ultrapopulaires, it was missing a name in the game series, that of Harry Potter. But according to sources close to We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. plancherait on a show that unfolds in the universe created by J. K. Rowling.

To compete with Apple, Disney and the actors already present on the market of streaming media, the group WarnerMedia will soon launch its own platform. In addition to retrieving safe values (the catalog, HBO, Friends, The Big Bang Theoryproductions DC…), the studios could take advantage of to bet on the saga Harry Potter through a prequel to the adventures of the sorcerer’s apprentice. According to the rumor mentioned by the american journalists, the project would take place in Hogwarts and in many parts of Europe, is the perfect opportunity to review the students of Beauxbâtons and Durmstrang.

Unlike Fantastic animals, where characters such as Norbert Dragon and Grindelwald are at least mentioned in the books of J. K. Rowling, the series Harry Potter could introduce sorcerers never seen before. All these information are to be taken with a grain of salt without confirmation from Warner Bros., even if We Got This Covered aims often just, as was the case with regard to the noise corridor around the series Star Wars in live-action. Related Post: Cody Simpson declares his love to Miley Cyrus for their six months