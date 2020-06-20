a Harry Potter star cast in this adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jane Austen

“Apart from me, no one will love you, really…” And Jane Austen was her talking about Emma, the heroine of his eponymous novel, that fits in this mini-series british Wedding of 25 guests to enjoy this Saturday, June 20, at 21h05. It is true that this rich heiress, whose quick wit is matched only by the snobbery, it is not the most “sympathetic” characters of the author’s british. But in his stubbornness of wanting to do at any price for the happiness of the other, left to ruin, of her, of this matchmaker of the series is very endearing… Emma book of a tasty painting of English society, at the dawn of the Nineteenth century. There are discussed the issues of the position of women and the theme of marriage as a means to survive economically and social climbing, hypocrisy, worldly and, of course, love. In addition to the beauty of the costumes and sets, the series is served by a distribution of the highest quality.

A cast of three stars

It is the malicious Romola Garai, who gives the grace in the cracks of Emma Woodhouse. Revealed to the public thanks to the movie Dirty Dancing 2, in which she not the two with Diego Luna (Rogue : A Star Wars story, Narcos), the british actress are distinguishable, then in Vanity Fair alongside Reese Witherspoon, and gives the answer to Scarlett Johansson in Scoop. On the small screen, has played Bel Rowley in The Hour.

Jonny Lee Miller lends his elegance and his phlegm in Mr Knightley, the neighbour, friend and more if affinities

