a house plundered and the sordid details revealed

The trial of Johnny Depp from the Sun continues to expose the stories of the more sordid of the tumultuous history between the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean and his ex-wife, Amber heard. After allegations that the young man would have had sex with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, this is now the episode of the australian house completely ransacked by the couple that is back on the mat. Ben King, the administrator of the property of Johnny Depp, was invited to give testimony. As described by the Sun, this 15 July, the actress had stated in a declaration in advance, that Johnny Depp would have urinated in the carpets of the house, while he was escorted out by security. “He returned inside and was in front of them, laughing nervously,” she explains. He said that he was trying to write my name on the wall and the carpet by urinating in the house.” According to Ben King, there is no trace of urine had been found.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard : the blood in the kitchen

However, it is also the entrance into a picture of the kitchen full of blood, taken in the year 2015 after the violent altercation in the australian house of the couple. Johnny Depp says Amber heard cut the finger of the hand, pulling him a bottle of vodka. Ben King, in charge of the inspection and the cleaning of the house by the professional team, said that he had found a “piece of the chair” the finger of Johnny Depp to the bar. He also admitted that he had noticed the cuts

