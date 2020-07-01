A judge blocked the publication of a book of sulfur in the “dark history” of the clan Trump

The policy

Written by the niece of Donald Trump, How my family has created the most dangerous man in the world promises to be explosive.

A judge in new york has temporarily blocked Tuesday the publication of a book written by the niece of Donald Trump, who should come out on the 28th of July and promises to be embarrassing for the president, three months before the presidential election.

Read also > A former adviser to Trump accused him of having sought the assistance of China to the re-election

In a decision of two pages, the judge Hal Greenwald indicates to block the publication of the book entitled ” Too much and is Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man (Too much and is never enough: How my family has created the most dangerous man in the world), at least until the 10 of July.

He invited the lawyers of Mary Trump and his publisher Simon & Schuster to present this date the reasons why the book is not in violation of a confidentiality agreement that the niece had agreed to in connection with the legacy of Fred Trump, the father of the president.

Since the announcement of its release by the publisher in mid-June, this book, which is supposed to shine” a light in the darkness of history “ of the family Trump, the subject of a legal battle.

“Topics of great interest to the public “

Last week, a president’s brother, Robert Trump, had gotten hold of a specialized court in New York to prevent the publication of the book, but it had declared itself incompetent to resolve the dispute. Through his lawyer Charles Harder, Robert Trump welcomed the block, announced on Tuesday, and said that he is determined to fight to the end to limit” the enormous damage “ caused by what is for him a blatant” breach of contract “.

The lawyer of Mary Trump, Theodore Boutrous, was immediately promised to appeal.

Even if the blockage is only temporary,” it violates strongly the First amendment “ of the u.s. Of the constitution, which protects freedom of expression, he estimates. ” This book, on topics of great interest and importance to the public opinion of a sitting president during an election year, should not be censored, even if just for a day “added.

Also read > Melania and Ivanka Trump in the war : These nicknames a little flattering that dan

Mary of Triumph, psychologist 55 years of age, is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the older brother of billionaire republican who died in 1981, at the age of 42 years, died of alcoholism. In this book of 240 pages, it speaks of the events he witnessed at the home of his grandparents in New York, where he grew up, Donald Trump and his four brothers and sisters. ” She describes a nightmare due to trauma, destructive relationships, and a mixture of tragic neglect and abuse “according to his publisher Simon & Schuster.

With The Belgian