A kiss between Justin Trudeau and Melania Trump react to it

The cliché of a kiss between the canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and the First lady of the United States at a meeting in the margins of the G7 making a lot of noise on social networks.

The photo, taken by a photographer from the press agency, Getty gives the impression that the two are about to kiss on the mouth. The face of the first lady is particularly bright and smiling.

It was not the case, however, that courtesies so that the family photo of the members of the G7 and its leaders was about to be taken.

Does the photo has created quite a “buzz” and many users on Twitter have made their comments under the hashtag” #MelaniaLovesTrudeau.

“I’m not sure that Donald Trump would find it funny, but I think the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau is really very funny,” said a user of Twitter.

“The world would certainly be a place a lot more joyful if we could each find us someone who looks at us the way Melania looks at Justin,” adds another user.

The incident photo reminds us of the cliché of February 2017, while Ivanka Trump seemed to make eyes with our prime minister.