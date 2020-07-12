A life : Charlize Theron | Gross.

Charlize Theron, a life of commitments

Actress oscar winner has donated 1 million dollars to a fund to help the victims of the Covid-19, half of which has been reserved for victims of domestic violence. Here is his story.

Charlize Theron was born in 1975 in South Africa and grew up on a farm in the Johannesburg area. In 1991, when she was only 15 years old, his father gets drunk and the threat of a weapon, her and her mother. The latter finally managed to return the weapon against his father and kills him. Self-defence will be retained and it will not be charged for murder.

Spotted by an agent in Los Angeles when she made a scene at a banker

At 16, Charlize Theron won a competition of modeling and flies to Italy. The following year, she joined the Joffrey Ballet School in New York, but a knee injury the forced him to stop dancing. In 1994, she was noticed by an agent for actors in Los Angeles when she made a scene at a banker who refuses to cash a cheque sent by his mother.

The following year, she won a onset to three seconds in The Demons of the corn 3. At the age of 22, she met her first success with The devil’s advocate, in which she plays alongside Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. At the age of 28, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Monster. She plays Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute became a serial killer and sentenced to the death penalty.

At the age of 32, she created the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project

At the age of 32, she created the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, whose goal is to stem the progression of the aids epidemic that is ravaging South Africa. In 2008, she was named a Messenger of peace of the united nations for his action towards the poor children of South Africa. At 34 years of age, she states that she did not marry until the marriage for all will not be allowed at the federal level in the United States.

In the years 2010, she went on to success in blockbuster movies such as Snow white and the Huntsman or Prometheus. At the age of 37, she adopts a child in South Africa. Three years later, she will adopt a little black girl born in the United States. At 39, she is the heroine badass with a shaved head of Mad Max : Fury Road.

It is committed against Donald Trump

In 2017, a few days after the manifestation of the extreme american right, to Charlottesville, which has degenerated into riots and caused the death of a female protester anti-racist pacifist, she spoke up publicly. ” I am ashamed of what is happening in the United States at this time. I don’t want to live in a country where we do not condemn racism. I don’t want to live in a country where we accept it. I don’t want to have a President who agrees. “

In 2019, she reveals that her first child is a daughter who is transgender. In April 2020, Charlize Theron made a gift of $ 1 million to a fund to help the victims of the Covid-19, half of which is reserved for victims of domestic violence.