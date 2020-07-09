A life : Kanye West | Gross.

Kanye West, the mad scientist of music

July 4, 2020, the artist has announced his candidacy for the us presidential elections. In view of their recent outputs, it is not a surprise… this is his story.

It is one of the artists most talented and controversial of his generation. He has 21 Grammy Awards : is Kanye West.

Kanye West was born in 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia, to a father of a former member of the Black Panthers and his mother a university professor. Then he was only 3 years old, his parents divorced and he moved to Chicago with his mother. His mother said that he wrote his first poem at the age of 5 in the back of a car.

In the year 2000, as part of Roc-A-Fella Records, became the beatmaker Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and John Legend. The following year, he met with his first success of the production with the album of Jay-Z, The Model. At the age of 25, he is the victim of a serious car accident. His jaw was fractured in several places. Only a couple of weeks after the accident, he saves the title Through the Wirewho will be the first single from their future album.

At the age of 26 years, has created with his mother, the Kanye West Foundation, whose goal is to combat school failure through music. In 2004, he released his first album, The Abandonment Of The University, which will be awarded with three Grammy Awards. At the age of 32 years, after the death of Michael Jackson, he is self-proclaimed as the new ” King of Pop “.

In 2009, he is the first personality from the world of sport to sign a contract with Nike to release a ball of basketball : the Nike Air Yeezy. The same year, he created controversy by mounting on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards, while Taylor Swift received an award to proclaim that Beyoncé should have won.

At 34 years of age, launched its brand of women’s clothing, DW Kanye West, in a parade at the Paris Fashion Week. At the age of 37 years, she was married to the star of the reality show Kim Kardashian. Together, they have four children : to the North in 2013, the Holy one in the year 2015, Chicago in the year 2018 and the Psalm in 2019. At 39 years of age, was hospitalized for several weeks in a psychiatric hospital. You have been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder. He later said to consider it” as a super-power “.

To 40 years of age, has created controversy by calling it the slavery of the “choice” on the part of the slaves. In October of 2018, after having several times expressed their support for Donald Trump, met with the u.s. President in the oval office.

At the age of 42 years, he leaves Jesus is a King, an album that mixes hip-hop and the gospel. In June of 2020, donated $ 2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. July 4, 2020, Kanye West announced his candidacy for the united states presidential election and received the support of Elon Musk.