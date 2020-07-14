A Lille dance of Jennifer Lopez

“It was awesome!“: thus it is that the singer Jennifer Lopez has described the delivery of the French dance company of Variable Geometry in the dance competition that occurs on NBC. A first turn so successful for the French, among whom was Gabriel Jersey, a Lille of 30 years. The provision of French has even a lot to the singer and two other members of the jury who have joined the dancers to learn their movements. A remarkable passage, which could take away the French company. It is this Wednesday that we need to know if the dancer from lille and his cronies continue the adventure in the subject.

The videos of his choreography shared by Will Smith and Mathieu Kassovitz

The adventure started two years ago by the French. “We have published on social networks videos of our choreography, and these videos have been shared by the actors as Matthew Kassovitz in France, but also as a Will Smith or, even, She DeGeneres [animatrice de talk show très connue] in the united States”, explains the Lille Jibril Jersey. It is as well as the producers of the show have spotted the French, and wanted to participate in the program. It took two years for the company of Variable Geometry, composed of five dancers, comes to launch dates, to take part in this american adventure.

The Lille Jibril Jersey, 30 years of age, a member of the company’s variable-Geometry, started dancing at the age of 17 © Radio France

Starts well in the month of February. Three of the five members of the company will fly to Los Angeles with a way to participate in the program in which they are confronted with dancers from all over the world. And the magic of his choreography singular operates : service delivery appealed to the jury and gives them the right to access the second round, in which they are in a duel against other dancers. The mark of variable Geometry, it is very geographical, mainly with the forearms. The dancers draw any kind of shapes, always remaining in contact with each other.

“The production team have told us that never happened : Jennifer Lopez was never comes to join the dancers in the first three editions“the condiments Jibril Jersey. At the end of the performances of the dancers, members of the jury have come together to learn about their movements. “It is then that one feels impressed, looking at the video, but at the same time, no, it was great ! We stayed calm, which gave us more energy”, explains the dancer in Lille.

It must be said that the French, the dancers are not in their first attempt : they are already products in the world. Had more than 70 scheduled dates for this year starting in the month of may, with a tour in England, another in France, and, finally, the united States only with the tour of the NBC World of Dance”; all of them have been cancelled due to the health care crisis. But it is only a postponement. Even if the program had to be modified due to the health care crisis, and that the participants from all over the world have had to return home earlier than expected, the Lille has established many contacts during the filming of the program in the united States, and it is hoped that it will lead to more collaborations in the united States. And when we asked him to summarize in one word the adventure that comes to life with this NBC World of Dance, the answer fuse : “Excellent !”