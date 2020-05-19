A list of the friends of the famous Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has built a company a billion dollars with its brand Kylie Cosmetics and Forbes has recently named the youngest billionaire self-taught for the second year in a row. However, despite all the fame and money she has accumulated over the years, the circle of friends of the star of the reality remained essentially the same.

Then she hangs out often with celebrities, fans have noticed that the 22-year old woman prefers to stick to his long-time friends, such as Bella Hadid and Jaden Smith, whom she knew since her teens.

Although Kylie has a busy schedule to follow, she still finds time for his friends. Last summer, she took her girlfriends closest to the Turks and Caicos islands to help celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin – even Sofia Richie was traveling. So, which Kylie does it exactly like a friend? Some of these names might surprise you. Here’s the truth.

13 Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith and Kylie have been friends since as long as the fans remember it. They have grown up in the same neighborhood of Calabasas, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith living a few minutes from the resort of Kardashian. It was Jaden who would be presenting the star of the reality his former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

12 Bella Hadid

Thanks to her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kylie has also established a close relationship with Bella Hadid, who is often seen on the social media page of the mundane. While the model is often abroad for work as a model, when she finds the time to relax and unwind with friends, Kylie is certainly one of the girlfriends that she called and that she wants to attend.

11 Sofia Richie

Sofia is another long time friend of Kylie Jenner. As mentioned previously, Kylie has invited her boyfriend for a trip to the Turks and Caicos islands, at the launch of Kylie Skin last year. Well before that, the aspiring model, Sofia, begins to emerge with the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia was only one other teenager rich, who is friends with Jenner.

The older brothers and sisters Kylie, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, all share a close bond with the older sister of Sofia, Nicole Richie. In other words, everyone knows just about everyone in Hollywood.

10 Anastasia Karanikolaou

With 7.8 million followers on Instagram, it is fair to say that the best friend of Kylie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, is a celebrity in its own right. In addition to having released her clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing, she has also directed campaigns for companies of Khloe, Good American and Misguided.

It is close to Kylie since their teen years and since the end of the friendship of Jenner of 22 years with Jordyn, the fans have certainly seen more of Anastasia on the social media platforms of Kylie.

9 Drake

Drake is a friend of the family of Kar-Jenners for years. It is so close to the famous group that he even attended their Christmas party the annual in the past. The canadian superstar lives in the same neighborhood as Kylie and sharing mutual friends with the entrepreneur in cosmetics, their friendship is therefore quite logical.

8 Justine Skye

Justine Skye is the R&B singer with which Kylie has once again interfered, saying that the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” had stolen her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kylie would later a baby with Travis, after meeting at Coachella in 2017. Justine was definitely upset and she has dealt with the issue in a radio interview on ” The Breakfast Club “, but the young 24 year old woman would still be friends with Kylie.

7 Pia Mia

The fans have not seen a lot of Kylie and Pia Mia lately, but they still are close friends – they do just not as much time between them as before. Pia is a singer-songwriter from Guam who exploded into the charts when she released her anthem of summer, ” Do It Again “, featuring Tyga, the boyfriend of Kylie, alongside Chris Brown. The single is dropped in 2015.

6 Draya Michele

Although this may surprise, Kylie is friends with Draya Michele for some time. Draya is best known for his role in “Basketball Wives LA”, and if fans have seen the show, they already know that this mother of two is a firecracker.

During the summer of 2019, Jenner invited Draya to a trip with the girls where they celebrated the launch of Kylie Skin – and since she invited only her closest friends, it would mean that it is pretty close to the personality of the reality tv.

5 Hailey Baldwin

Kylie is good friends with Hailey through Kendall, just as it has done with the girl-friend of Kendall, Bella Hadid. Hailey is now close to the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. In the past, photographers have spotted the pair in the process of brunch together in Los Angeles – they also attend the same industry events, so Hailey and Kylie meet constantly.

4 Justin Bieber

The Kardashian support the career of Justin since the beginning and have given him shouting during his first years in the music industry. To explain how long they are friends, Kylie, alongside Kendall, has shown his support for the film Bieber, “Never Say Never” in 2011. They were also invited to his wedding.

3 Harry Hudson

Harry Hudson had already been close friends Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith, well before to be friends with Kylie Jenner, so we can assume that him and Kylie are close with their group of mutual friends. Their friendship was put to the test when Harry discovered that he was battling against cancer. Kendall and Kylie have been on the sides of the Hudson, throughout the ordeal and recovery – and they are still close to this day.

2 The Weeknd

Through its relationship recurrent with Bella Hadid, The Weeknd is another one of the good friends of Kylie. He attended the 21st anniversary celebration of the mundane in 2018. The two have also reportedly been partying together, with friends, in the past. However, their friendship came about primarily because of Bella.

1 Karrueche Tran

This might shock some fans – especially as they are not seen very often together, but the ex-girlfriend of Kylie and Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, have known each other for years. In 2016, the two have collaborated on a video of the kitchen to the YouTube channel of Karrueche, and they would give each other shots on their social media platforms respective.

