A little mermaid in Chloe X Halle, the protégé of Beyoncé

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey (Chloe X Halle of his stage name) are both actresses and singers and Halle Bailey will be Ariel in the live version of “The little Mermaid” of Disney.

They were discovered by Beyoncé, with their cover of “Pretty Hurts” by Queen Bey at the end of 2013 (still had that 13 and 15 years). Beyoncé has signed on his label and what he had carried with him on his european tour as the first part of their Training in the Tour.

It has just published the album “Ungodly hour” and they are in the playlist of Pure “Doing” that recently performed in the program Today.

Chloe is going to be 22 years of age on the 1st of July and Halle 20.