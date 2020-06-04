A little more women directors this year

Cannes film Festival unveiled Wednesday its ” official selection “a list of 56 films with a label specially created after the cancellation of its 73rd edition. Among these films, one finds a little more female directors than usual : they are 16 to present a film, compared to 14 in 2019, up 28.5 % against 23,7 % in the last year, according to a press release from the festival.“data-reactid=”20″>The Cannes film Festival unveiled Wednesday its ” official selection “a list of 56 films with a label specially created after the cancellation of its 73rd edition. Among these films, one finds a little more female directors than usual : they are 16 to present a film, compared to 14 in 2019, or 28.5 %, compared to 23.7 percent last year, according to a press release from the festival.

A figure to compare with the number of filmmakers who submitted their film to the selection, which is also low, the lower in proportion as the number of directors to be selected by the festival : they were only 532 directors, or 25.7% of the total. There were 11 female directors by 2018, 12, 2017, 9 in 2016, and 6 in 2015, also states the same statement.

A lot of French

