A long-term care-Lorraine lost nearly half of its residents

CORONAVIRUS – The Ehpad Saint-Dominique de Mars-la-Tour (Meurthe-et-Moselle) has known a slaughter, in the past two weeks, with the death of nearly half of its residents.

The long-term care-Mars-la-Tour has paid a terrible toll for the sars coronavirus. The director of this small school, Meurthe-et-Moselle announced on Monday 20 April that 22 of its 51 residents had died in the last 15 days, probably Covid-19. “On April 2, we had two deaths, and after several. We knew that there were a lot of residents symptomatic”, explained to AFP Stephanie Remiatte, director of the Establishment of accommodation for dependent elderly people in Saint-Dominique, where an emergency plan has been activated. Mid-April, already, a team from the centre hospitalier de Nancy, Nancy, were introduced to test for 33 residents on 34. It had resulted that 26 were positive and seven negative Covid-19. But the residents were not the only ones affected : a good third of the staff had also been affected, with 19 positive cases out of 52.

Four other residents have since been transferred to two other hospitals, it remains today 25 residents, account director. "It has been phenomenal. Some residents were not even symptomatic and in two hours", their state of health has deteriorated sharply. "We are not armed in the face of this kind of health crisis, it is necessary to manage the emergency," said Stephanie Remiatte, to the effect that a counselling service had been put in place for staff, which, to him, remains in full.

Some of the visits will resume

How the virus is spread so violently ? The establishment was, however, prohibited the visits of the families from the march 9, two days ahead of the setpoint of the government which went in this direction. The residents had been forced to a confinement with strict a week later. “But it was not enough because we have eleven double rooms, which does not facilitate the isolation, and many of the residents come out of their rooms and loiter in the corridors,” says Stephanie Remiatte.

In the Face of this tragedy and to its violence, the director has decided to make call patients ‘ families in end-of-life so that they can attend at their last moments. The region Is has lost 1400 residents of long-term care facilities or other institutions, medico-social, according to the balance sheet of the Thursday, April 16, died in the hospital or in their homes.

