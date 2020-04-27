A look-alike well-muscled Jennifer Lopez intrigue the viewers (photos) – Latina

While Jennifer Lopez and her future husband Alex Rodriguez projeteraient to acquire the famous team of the New York Metsaccording to the about us site Variety, the singer made today, to talk about it for a really strange reason. In effect, the canvas starts to move up after the discovery of his doppelganger. His name ? Janyce Garay, a bodybuildeuse american originally from Houston. The young bodybuilder a hit on Instagram, because of its uncanny resemblance with the diva. His nickname “JayFromHouston”, in reference to the title cult of J-Lo : Jenny from the Block, there is also not foreign to it. On his account Instagram, the young woman publishes photos of her workout muscular, of selfies sexy in a bikini as well as suggestive poses, to the delight of its 247.000 subscribers.

“J-Lo is that you ?“

Janyce Garay, ultramusclée, which does not seem to have resorted to cosmetic surgery operations, has literally troubled users. “You could be her twin“, “J-Lo 2.0“, “Are you Jenny from the block ?“, “J-Lo is that you ?“one can read in the comments.

For the time being, Jennifer Lopez has not responded to these shots.