A look of Kendall Jenner, and a book can become a success

The kingdom of Instagram and influencers and influenceuses, the models are queens : Kendall Jenner, age 24, 10 years of business behind it, just prove it by the end of the year. Photographed diving into the reading of Tonight I’m Someone Else, a collection of essays signed Chelsea Hodson, she was instantly propelled to the title, rather obscure, as head of sales.

Kendall Jenner, in 2015 (Walt Disney Television, CC BY-ND 2.0)

It has been enough of a paparazzi to give an author the best advertising campaign imaginable. During the contemporary art event Art Basel in Miami, Kendall Jenner was a surprise on the fact that, in full reading, on a yacht. In his hands, Tonight I’m Someone Else, a collection of essays signed by Chelsea Hodson, author residing in Brooklyn, and a professor at Bennington College, in Vermont.

The site people TMZ, which published the photo, identifies the book in the hands of the mannequin, to give more details, and provides the title and the author. Less than 24 hours after the publication of the article, the book went back to the head of sales, and even unavailable on Amazon : thousands of fans of the young woman hurried to follow his advice of reading.

Another book, same effects, with Black Swans Eve Babitz, american author known especially for his writings on the city of Los Angeles. Once again, the success was at the appointment after the interest of Jenner. The success of the books is all the more impressive that these securities are not necessarily at the origin, the general public,…

The first surprises are the authors themselves :” I think that any writer, in a sense, wants to have a readership, and I was hoping personally that my book be read by people who have never heard of me “notes and Chelsea Hodson. ” So I am very grateful to Kendall Jenner and even these tabloids for having allowed me to make this wish a year and a half after the publication of my book. “

Without having officially opened its reading club, such as Emma Watson, Kendall Jenner does sometimes show its readings in the “stories” Instagram and this, without a logic of sponsorship comes into play — a publisher or an author would pay so that his book be put forward. The effect on sales is thus increased tenfold.

As recalled by W Magazinethe phenomenon is not so new : several decades ago, the photograph of an icon of the fashion and film industry like Marilyn Monroe reading Ulysses James Joyce would raise also the interest around the book.

And models Gigi and Bella Hadid have made competition to Jenner show recently with several books in hand, which, read more consensual, the last book of Stephen King…