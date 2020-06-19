A man asks to 145,000 euros of compensation for a kiss

A man, 45 years of age has taken legal action against a woman who kissed him, and he blames him for having transmitted a herpes.

The July 4, 2019, in London, Ashley Martin Conway, an athletic trainer, middle-aged, is probably nervous as he is about to meet in the reality of a woman, Jovanna Lovelace, with whom he exchanges since may of the same year on the Internet. Martin Ashley Conway describes their relationship prior to this meeting, as “having evolved into something romantic”. The night to confirm their good impression of the mutual, well-run and two singles end up sharing a kiss.

But later in the night, Jovanna Lovelace warns him that she is suffering from a herpes in the mouth as it is written in the Daily Mail. Two days after the meeting, Ashley Martin Conway begins to cough and then, a few days after you develop symptoms similar to flu, as well as the ulcers in the mouth. He is diagnosed with herpes by the hospital and the treatment prescribed.

145.000 euros of compensation

But the disease gets worse and Ashley Martin Conway said in a letter sent to the court which have been unable to feed themselves or to leave his apartment over a period of time because of the pain. According to him, his entire life has changed because of this herpes. The one who loves cycling, did not dare to do for fear that the heat and stress will cause breakouts of pimples. He also said that the psychological consequences of this herpes are too heavy to wear and now requires a psychological support in the face of this disease.

Convinced that Jovanna Lovelace provided that your herpes, it breaks down with the onset of symptoms and is now claiming nearly 145.000 euros the compensation for negligence. He wrote : “She had to tell me. I have not taken the risk of my own will”. On the requested amount, € 110,000 would be used to pay for your treatment up to the age of 79 years and the rest would be used to cover the income lost because of the herpes and its consequences.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news