a man is evil in front of him, his reaction is very surprising

Watch an authentic personality can have unexpected effects. In 2011, Lady Gaga, for example, completely scared a baby that would not at all make your knowledge. This even Lady Gaga had a couple of years later, is afraid to Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes. But the singer of Poker Face is not the only cause funny reactions in those who cross your path. Prince Charles has, obviously, also this power, as shown in a video that has become viral in the uk. The british media covers the visit of the son of Isabel II in a supermarket Asda, a very well-known brand in England.

Thursday, July 9, father of William and Harry made the trip with his wife, Camilla, to thank the employees of this chain of shops, they have continued the work in full pandemic of sars coronavirus. A commitment that had nothing of the risk to prince Charles, used to travel abroad to represent the royal family. Except that one of their clients has made this time so apparently common much more fun. In the video published by the Sun, we can see that the son of Isabel II in the process of talking with an employee of the supermarket.

Prince Charles had had no time to do

After a brief interview, we can see that the man start to waver back and forth until the collapse of the plant, to the general surprise. Stunned, the prince Charles has not even had time to keep his questioner. The successor

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article Here

Check out the common point between Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle fashion

VIDEO Fort Boyard : take a look at the new pre-intro of the series !

PHOTO France has an incredible talent : Karine Le Marchand “very proud” that the successor of David Ginola

Christophe Dugarry : for your last show at RMC, his mother made him a beautiful surprise

Caesar : after the controversy, this revival, which begins in 2021

“data-reactid=”24″>Check out the common point between Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle fashion

VIDEO Fort Boyard : take a look at the new pre-intro of the series !

PHOTO France has an incredible talent : Karine Le Marchand “very proud” that the successor of David Ginola

Christophe Dugarry : for your last show at RMC, his mother made him a beautiful surprise

Caesar : after the controversy, this revival, which begins in 2021