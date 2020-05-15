a man pleads not guilty

A man arrested at home of Sandra Bullock has pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment.

Joshua Corbett has filed his plea Wednesday in Los Angeles. It was his first presence in court, since a judge determined last month that he was fit to stand trial.

The man, 39-year-old had been arrested in the residence of Sandra Bullock in June 2014. The star of Gravity had been forced to hide in a wardrobe and had spent 15 minutes on the phone with an agent of the 911 while he was sending the police to her home.

The authorities have subsequently found illegal weapons, including machine guns, at the home of Corbett. It was, however, no weapon when he was arrested at Sandra Bullock.

A judge has set the trial date to July 6.

Corbett underwent a battery of medical examinations to evaluate his psychiatric condition since he is in detention.