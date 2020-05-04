a man trains as Dwayne Johnson for 60 days and watch the result !

A Youtuber by the name of Isaiah Photo is put in the head to follow the bodybuilding program of “The Rock” for 60 days. Advantage of far, he has managed to dramatically increase his muscle mass.

It is not the first nor the last to want to look like Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock“. True Hollywood star and avid fan of bodybuildingthe former wrestler has always had an extraordinary physical. A body that is forged as the years and thousands of hours of training in the weight room.

Isaiah Photo has so reproduced the training routines Dwayne Johnson during 60 days. Power strength through the time of rest, the Youtuber has put the ingredients on the right side for to fulfill its goal.

Tuesdays and Fridays were reserved exclusively for exercises the pectoralthe triceps and deltoids. Bench press, press-paused, press inclined dumbbell, dips or side elevations have been his best friends for these 2 months of training.

Wednesday was devoted to legsa workout fateful for many, but essential to keep a balance between the top and bottom of the body. It has so worked its quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes with squats, deadlifts, leg presses and leg curls.

Despite the small deviations at the level of its powerit can be observed that the final result is very convincing with a muscle large enough relative to its type of morphology. Like what, nothing is impossible !