a mask “Terminator” worn by the actor to go out during confinement

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be a fearsome cyborg, this does not prevent him from wanting to save humanity wearing a mask according to the instructions of social distancing.

Containment and social distancing

It has now been over a month that the French are confined to their homes. An exceptional measure which will remain in force until 11 may at least and with gestures barrier, as well as a social distancing of people to fight the epidemic. And in the rest of the world also, governments (and celebrities) are leading the fight in adapting the means to the local situation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his mask

In California, it is the actor’s iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has once again done talking to him. In addition to cheer his fans with stories delusional about Instagram, it was recently spotted in Brentwood, wearing a mask is not like the others. During a bike ride, it was in effect a mask inspired by his role as cult Terminator, which contained the text “We’ll be back”. A mask which, as you might expect, was not an aesthetic purpose.

A mask sold on the site Schwarzie

This facial protection is not like the others had, in fact, a useful health before everything. To fight his way, the actor 72-year-old has in effect created a mask to meet the standards of social distancing, but also to protect the child. Put for sale on the internet for$ 12.99, the profits will directly go to a non-profit organization founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1992. After School All-Stars provide a program to children outside of school hours “to keep them safe and help them succeed, both in school and in life.”

The organization is at a standstill at this time, such as schools. But the actor wrote on the website that “the employees are being used to deliver the courses to our families”. Who said it couldn’t be a cyborg with the heart ?