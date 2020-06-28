A mass for the feast of the patron saint of the church

To-les-Vaux. Mass employer . Wednesday, June 24, on the occasion of the celebration of St. john the Baptist, a mass pending, was held in the church to celebrate the patron saint of the religious building.

James Charles Santhiyagu, the pastor of the parish of the Holy Trinity, and Frédérique Robiche, president of Around the tower of the bell, waved to the faithful, for many of the members of the association. Frédérique Robiche has been a part of the relocation of the way of the cross around the church. The fourteen panels have been restored with patience by Catherine Bergsman, a member of the association.

This passion has been a long time that didn’t count, but that figure in many hours. The ceremony was followed by the cup of friendship.