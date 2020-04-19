A mayor surprised his wife, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston confined together, and Tinder, which is breaking records… The news of the Virgin Tonic of the week !

In the United States as in France, the inhabitants are confined – and the stars are not spared. As well, Jennifer Aniston is -also – assigned to residence. However, a story posted by the actress on Instagram has recently put fans in a tizzy : hold on, in this video, we see sneak a man, with blond hair and a graying beard. Of course, some yelling, and screaming, “Brad Pitt” ! And that’s not all ! Jennifer Aniston would have also suggested a role for Shiloh, the 13-year old daughter of Angelina and Brad in the next film where she will play ” The Goree Girls “. But according to rumors, Angelina Jolie would have very badly taken the proposal… of course, it remains quiet ! It is all a rumor !

Virgin Tonic : In full containment, a mayor sends the Police into a bar… and finds his wife !

This morning, the Virgin Tonic sends you in the city of Alton, Illinois – in the United States. You know, the country is also in containment. However, the mayor of the city made everything possible to ensure that the population meets the containment at this time. And one night, he was forced to send the police in a bar that was still apparently open after midnight…except that a little surprise there waiting. His wife was part of the people present on the spot ! The mayor has – obviously – been stunned that his wife may violate the rules he had himself imposed. He has, however, specified that she would not have any preferential treatment and will pay large fines as the other people on the spot.

Virgin Tonic : Tinder is breaking records with the containment !

At this time, it is very difficult to meet for the singles… But apparently containment is not scares a person in drag ! Quite to the contrary. Dating on dating sites have increased by 30%…! Also, be aware that Tinder has logged a few days ago (29 march) his record of swipes in a day : 3 billion swipes ! One recalls, moreover, that the application to render the option “passport” for free ” (the time of the confinement), which enables users to chat with users around the world. In regards to Happn, the app that promises to ” find who you cross “, has extended its search radius of 250 meters at 90 kilometers.

Virgin Tonic : Freeplugs, get out your extension cords to the homeless !

In France, a homeless on two today has a mobile phone. But very often, they do not find the decision to be able to recharge them. With containment, some are completely cut off from the world… therefore the Army of Salvation has launched the operation “FreePlugs”. But, what is it ? You pull out your cords of your windows so that they can benefit from your electricity ! The operation is inspired by the famous Free Hugs, which is to offer a hug to a random person in the street. To participate : visit the website of the salvation army and download poster A4 in order to print it. Then, insert the extension cord in the poster and tape it ; once suspended in the street, the poster will serve as the panel is visible to indicate to the homeless that they may recharge their phone.