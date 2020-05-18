a megaconcert in streaming to support caregivers struggling against the pandemic Covid-19

The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Elton John, but also the French Christine and the Queens on stage together, or nearly so. One World : Together At Home [Un monde : ensemble chez soi] will bring together many of the stars confined to the home for a megaconcert in streaming, that needs to be broadcast around the world Saturday, April 18. The objective : to support caregivers, fighting against the pandemic Covid-19.

This event organized by the organization Global Citizen, in collaboration with the world health Organization (WHO) and singer Lady Gaga, wants to be “a moment of global unity in the fight against the Covid-19 “according to his boss Hugh Evans. Among the stars expected include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. From among them, dozens of renowned artists will follow each other in front of their camera in turn.

In France, their concerts will be accessible from the social networks of the event. The dissemination will be provided from 20 hours on the site of France Télévisions france.tv and 6Play. Has television, France 2, W9, and RTL2 will take over from 2 hours in the morning, in the night of Sunday, April 19.

A ” rallying cry “

Global Citizen wants the event to be a “rallying cry “ to support charities at a local level. The organization also intends to urge donors and governments to support the WHO and claims to have raised $ 35 million for this purpose. Hugh Evans explains :

“We live in a time really important, during which people wonder if they become more isolationists, or citizens of the world (…) Is that I have to close my borders or is it that I’m worried about the health systems of the people at the other end of the planet ? I think the Covid-19 we learned that a disease somewhere can become a disease everywhere. “

This concert overall support to the WHO is heavy with meaning at a time when the american president Donald Trump has announced the suspension of the american financing of the un organization. Without mentioning directly to Mr. Trump, Mr. Evans was judged that it was time to support the WHO, “no [lui] turn the back “. “Multilateralism is the only way to fight pandemics “, he added.

