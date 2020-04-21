A member of Anthrax celebrates the anniversary of Lady Gaga with a special photo – .

Drummer from Anthrax, Charlie Benante has celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the pop star Lady Gaga in a special article on Instagram.

In this photo, Lady Gaga wore a t-shirt Anthrax in a perspective bizarre, and Charlie wrote:

“Happy birthday to the great @ladygaga # pokerface # mamamonster Very Metal !!! “

Three weeks ago, Charlie has been interviewed by the podcast Everblack Australia and has shared some details on their next album.

He shared what we can expect from the new album of Anthrax. Here is the statement:

“There has, until now, a collection of songs that are very, very, I would say, a little more in the aggressive style. There will be many more to come, but for now, I think we made a very good start. ”

