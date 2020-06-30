A member of the Comédie-Française, accused of acts of violence and threats of death

In a series of tweets glaçants, a young woman accuses an actor of the Comédie-Française for having beaten and threatened with death several times and announces that it has filed a complaint. For its part, the parisian institution has reacted to this testimony.

Student and videographer specialising in the theatre on her YouTube channel Singing of Plainchant, Mary C. has been published on the 29th of June in a terrible on Twitter. ” Today I was making a complaint against an actor of the Comédie-Française : “violence as usual in a vulnerable person, that does not result in incapacity greater than 8 days”she wrote. My complaint has not been received in its entirety, I must return to the office tomorrow. ” Share photos of your injuriesthe cameraman has listed a series of acts of violence. ” I was struck, on 6 march, 26 march and 2 may. Blows in the face, in the ribs, in the back when he was on earth, by the blows of books, shoesshe said to him. He took me by the hair in his apartment. He threw me to the ground. He tried to take me to strangle. “

The death threats have been recorded

In his testimony, Mary C. also refers to the multiple threats of death and claims to have saved several. She has shared some of the phrases terrible that would have pronounced the actor of the Comédie-Française :” You do not want that I film their murder ? As all the world knows what happened, not as that of Bertrand Cantat, he would have launched. There will be a shadow of a doubt. I very much want that you die. “According to the artist, the man has a reputation” guy dangerous “. Therefore, in addition to your complaint and how you speak on Twitter, launched a call for evidence to get in contact with other potential victims. ” I think the silence already is not possible in the theater and I refuse to accept that the other may suffer from this form of violence on the part of a man, regardless of his influence and notoriety , “he said. The thread is the Twitter of the young woman, very shared, and commented on the social network, you have to react, the Comédie-Française.

In a press release, the institution in paris has ensured that she took very seriously the accusations of Mary C. in one of its members. “ The Comédie-Française is deeply shocked by the discovery of the facts of violence are intolerable and that is attributed to one of his employees. Condemns with the greatest firmness, and it will take all the necessary measures. “In anticipation of possible sanctions, the internet is speculating about the identity of the actor accused of acts of violence and threats of death. Mary C. didn’t want to talk about the topic, but is denied even a name. “ I never would have guessed Pierre Niney capable of such a thing… I was a fan of him “he has written a surfer. ” Leave Peter out of itreplied the young man. It’s not even French ! (the nickname of the Comédie-Française, ed.) “