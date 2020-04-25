A memory eternal: the millionaire auction of the relics of Kobe Bryant

Almost three months after his death, January 26, will be the first auction of the relics of Kobe Bryant in which are included the sneakers used in the NBA Finals and a championship ring that is the property of the mother of former player, Pam Bryant.

The company in charge of the auction will be Goldin Auctions, will be virtual and will end on the 16th may next. One of the objects that have offers will be a gold ring of fourteen-carat gold that has recorded eight diamonds with the name of the legend NBA.

Photo: Gettyimages.



The organizers of the auction estimate prices of objects will be between 500 and 100 thousand dollars. There are already several bids on objects of Kobe, one of these is 28 thousand dollars for the black shoes used Bryant in the fifth game of the Finals in 2001 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 5% of the money raised will go to The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the foundation created by the wife of Kobe after the death of his wife and of his daughter, Gianna, of 13 years.

We will not see articles quite a few eye-catching of Mamba as the networks of the rim of the basket of The los Angeles Lakers in the End of 2001. Any object you bring will be an eternal keepsake of Kobe Bryant.