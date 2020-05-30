a million dollars worth of gifts for her 39 years

Posted on May 30, 2020 at 19h21 by Ben

Some know how to have fun at the time to celebrate their anniversary. Rather than wait for the other, Yo Gotti found the solution to never be disappointed on this day so special : it offers its own gifts. And this year, he has not honestly looked at the expense.

3 cars for his 39 years

There are a few days of this, Yo Gotti celebrated his 39 years. The one who claims no less than 9 studio albums and twenty mixtapes over the past two decades of rap has apparently lost none of his love for the bling. The artist a native of Memphis has offered no less than 3 cars for his birthday, and not least. New Rolls-Royce, new Lamborghini Urus and the new Ferrari F8, Gotti pushed the vice until match this trio of monsters with a watch, Richard Mille customised according to his desires : ” Do you know why ? I have to match it with the cars “ explain in a Story Instagram, before taking the pose in front of these few additions from garnish his garage. In the process, he will explain his approach : ” Yes, Sir. I tell you, I spent a million dollars every year. Every year for my birthday, at least a million dollars. “

Yo Gotti, recognizing

And to add : “I place one for the street, for me have always supported my fans, to all those who I support. […] Once again, I am grateful that you to me have allowed to get out of the street, having me placed in this position. I spend a million dollars a year for my p***** birthday. “

He would have had to score the coup of 19 June to the 8th edition of the event ” Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash “a concert which is, as you will have understood is responsible for making office birthday party where nothing is spared. The epidemic of COVID-19 striking the full force of the United States, even at the present time, the feast was shifted to a later date. No guest list has leaked, but already, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jeezy or even Rae Sremmurd have been seen alongside Gotti for his “birthday.“