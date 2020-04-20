A mother drowns her twins, and claims a vast sum to her husband to get a divorce

After having drowned her twins, a mother filing for divorce and demanding a vast sum to his ex-spouse.

It is a story that makes cold in the back. Steven Ford, a native of Charing, a small town not far from Ashford, may well spend a vast sum on the occasion of his divorce, but also losing his home. Indeed, as reported in the Daily Mailhis ex girlfriend would pressure him in order to steal as a result of their separation. “I was informed that it would cost me about 30 000 £ (about 35 000 euros, editor’s note) of legal fees for divorce.” he first explained. Then, he continued : “I can’t afford it but I have no choice.

A simple divorce costs a lot less but as it might be to go to court it will cost me money and I don’t want to lose my house.”

According to Steven Ford, his ex-mate would seek to “ruin his life”. “I don’t know what are his grounds, but it is clear that she wants to punish me as much as possible and ruin my life.” was then entrusted to the father of the family. “She has destroyed me financially, professionally and mentally. It is scary to think that I could lose my home after everything that I’ve had to endure.” concluded Steven Ford. It must be remembered that in 2018, the latter has experienced a terrible tragedy. Then they had two beautiful twins, his ex girlfriend has drowned in their bath. It was decided to put an end to the life of Jake and Chloe, aged just 23 months. Of the facts that occurred in the aftermath of the end of the year holidays.

Steven Ford : his ex-girlfriend in psychiatric unit

Samantha Ford, 38 years old, has been imprisoned in the last year to have drowned Jake and Chloe. Now, she was staying within a psychiatric unit until she is deemed fit to go to prison for ten years. It should be noted that she pleaded guilty during his trial at the Old Bailey.

